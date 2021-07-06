Hailing from Nidani, Jind District in Haryana, Anshu Malik’s upbringing was with a family of wrestlers and eventually taking up the sport is in the DNA of the family. Malik has had a bright start to her wrestling career and has won many laurels and awards for India.

At the age of 12, Malik took up wrestling along with her brother Shubham and was trained by their father, Dharamvir Malik. The youngster made her international debut after just four years of training and immediately stamped her name in wrestling by winning silver in the Asian Cadet Championship in 2016, followed by bronze in the World Cadet Championships.

So far in Malik’s career, she has participated in six international events and has won medals in five of them in the 57 KG category. Making her mark, Mailk is now one of the four Indian women wrestlers to represent India along with Seema Bisla, Vinesh Phogat and Sonam Malik.

Age – 19

Sports/Discipline – Wrestling (57 KG)

Working Ranking – (Unknown)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics

Major Achievements

World Junior Wrestling Championships

— Silver – 59 KG, Trnava (Slovakia), 2018

Asian Championships

— Gold – 57 KG, Almaty, 2021

— Bronze – 57 KG, New Delhi, 2020

Commonwealth Games

Not Participated

Asian Games

Not Participated

Asian Junior Championships

— Gold – 59 KG, Chon Buri, 2019

World Cadet Championships

— Bronze – 60 KG, Zagreb, 2017

— Gold – 60 KG, Athens, 2018

— Bronze – 60 KG, Tbilisi, 2016

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Anshu Malik defied all odds by recovering from her injury just in time to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian wrestler beat Shokhida Akhmedova of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Almaty in the 57 kg category to secure a berth in the grandest stage. Malik beat her opponent 12-2 by technical superiority to book her maiden trip to the Olympics, just at the age of 19.

Recent Performances

In 2020, Anshu Malik made her mark in international level by winning silver in the Individual World Cup, followed by winning the bronze medal in the Asian Championships. Malik beat Shokhida Akhmedova to qualify for the Olympics, but had to settle for silver after losing to Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan 4-7 in the finals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here