Anshu Malik Reaches Final of Wrestling Individual World Cup in Serbia

Anshu Malik (57kg) on Tuesday reached the final of the wrestling Individual World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia. Anshu, 19, beat Russian Veronika Chumikova 7-4 to seal a silver medal on the fourth day of the competition and she now faces Moldova's Anastasia Nichita in the final on Wednesday.

Anshu had earlier beaten Alyona Kolesnik 4-2, followed by a win against Laura Mertens 3-1 in quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (65kg) was knocked out by Bulgaria's Mimi Nikolova Hristova by technical superiority on Day 4. Asian champion Sarita Mor (59kg) lost 9-2 to Germany's Sandra Paruszewski.

The Individual World Cup got under December 12 and is set to continue till December 18. United World Wrestling, the global governing body for amateur wrestling, decided to organise the tournament as a substitute event for the World Championships that could not be hosted this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.