Anshu Malik Settles for Silver, Divya Kakran Misses Out on Bronze in Rome
18-year-old Anshu Malik bagged the silver medal in her maiden international tournament while Divya Kakran returned empty-handed.
Wrestling (Photo Credit: UWW)
Rome: Teenager Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing the 57kg final by technical superiority while Divya Kakran missed out on a podium finish after losing her bronze play-off at the Rome Ranking Series wrestling event, here on Friday.
Anshu carried her sparkling form from the trials at her maiden international tournament at the senior level but could not replicate it in the gold medal bout, losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye.
The 18-year-old was very dominant till the final, beating American Jenna Rose Burkert, Grace Bullen of Norway, 2019 world champion from Canada Linda Morais en route the final.
Anshu had upset world championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda during the trials.
But Divya returned empty-handed after losing to Danielle Suzanne Lappage of Canada.
India can hope for one more medal as 2019 World Championship bronze winner Vinesh Phogat is yet to compete in the 53kg. Nirmala Devi will also open her campaign in the 50kg.
Kiran has already exited from the 76kg competition.
