Anthony Davis Returns To Help Lakers Beat Celtics

BOSTON: Anthony Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday night when Daniel Theis missed a follow shot at the buzzer.

LeBron James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals. Montrezl Harrell added 16 points for the Lakers, who lost in Detroit on Thursday when Davis rested a bruised right quadriceps.

Jayson Tatum finished with 30 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown added 28 points. Boston has lost five out of its last seven.

The Celtics played the final 10:28 without Marcus Smart, who was helped off the court with what the team said was a left calf strain following a collision with Harrell underneath the basket. Harrell tipped in a missed layup and stepped on Smarts foot as he came down.

TRAIL BLAZERS 123, BULLS 122

CHICAGO: Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to lift Portland past Chicago.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers.

It appeared the Bulls had the game in control after Coby White hit a pair of free throws to give them a 122-117 lead with 11.5 seconds left. Lillard came down and hit a 3-pointer with 8.2 seconds to play.

Following the inbounds, the Blazers trapped Zach LaVine in the corner and forced a jump ball with 6.2 seconds left. After the jump, Lillard picked up the loose ball and fired a 3 from near the sideline to win it.

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland.

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points for Chicago.

HORNETS 126, BUCKS 114

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists and Charlotte handed Milwaukee its second loss in two nights.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Milwaukee lost at New Orleans on Friday night.

HEAT 105, KING 104

MIAMI: Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 30 points after missing 10 games because of the NBAs virus-related protocols, including the go-ahead layup with 42.1 seconds left, and the Heat beat Sacramentoto end a five-game losing streak.

Sacramento had a last-ditch chance, but Richaun Holmes jumper was well short.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. DeAaron Fox scored 30 points for Sacramento.

ROCKETS 126, PELICANS 112

NEW ORLEANS: Christian Wood scored 27 points and Houston beat New Orleans to run its winning streak to five.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and John Wall added 15 for Houston.

Zion Williamson had 26 points for the Pelicans.

GRIZZLIES 129, SPURS 112

SAN ANTONIO: Ja Morant had 19 points and 11 assists and Memphis beat San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.

DeAnthony Melton had 20 points, and former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson finished with 16. Reserves Gorgui Dieng and Desmond Bane added 15 points apiece.

The teams remain in San Antonio for the finale of a two-game set Monday.

Spurs guard Derrick White had 18 points in his return from a 14-game absence due to a toe injury.