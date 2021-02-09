News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Anthony Davis Sits Out For Lakers With Sore Achilles Tendon
1-MIN READ

Anthony Davis Sits Out For Lakers With Sore Achilles Tendon

Anthony Davis Sits Out For Lakers With Sore Achilles Tendon

Anthony Davis sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with right Achilles tendinosis.

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with right Achilles tendinosis.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis initially felt pain in the first half of the teams win over Detroit on Saturday and was sore on Sunday.

Nothing to really be concerned about, but just want to be precautionary, Vogel said.

Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the defending champions. He scored 30 points against the Pistons despite getting treatment on his Achilles tendon at halftime.

Also missing the game for the Lakers was reserve guard Alex Caruso. He jammed two fingers against Detroit and experienced swelling on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...