News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Anthony DeSclafani To Defer Half Of Salary With Giants
1-MIN READ

Anthony DeSclafani To Defer Half Of Salary With Giants

Anthony DeSclafani To Defer Half Of Salary With Giants

Righthander Anthony DeSclafani agreed to defer half his $6 million salary with the San Francisco Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO: Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani agreed to defer half his $6 million salary with the San Francisco Giants.

DeSclafani will receive four payments of $750,000 each in 2022 on Jan. 15, Jan. 31, Feb. 15 and March 1, according to terms of the deal announced Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200. All earned bonuses would be deferred and split into four payments on the same dates as the deferred salary.

DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 33 2/3 innings over nine games seven starts with Cincinnati last season.

The 30-year-old DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy in the rotation given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the final day of Kaplers first season as manager.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...