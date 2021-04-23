Anthony Edwards on Top of This Week's NBA Rookie Ladder

#1. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Season stats: 18.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 apg

It isn’t easy to get an endorsement from a top player, but LA Clippers’ star Paul George praised Edwards after their game on Sunday: “He’s a big-time talent. Strong kid. Explosive kid. He’s got a powerful game. He can do a little of everything, shoot the three ball, come off pin-downs, play the pick and roll, and he finishes strong at the basket. You’re talking three-level scorer… He’s elite. I see star, All-Star, possibly superstar. The sky’s the limit for the kid.” Talk about living upto the billing of 1st pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

#2. Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Season stats: 11.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.2 apg

The kind of season that Houston Rockets have had has opened opportunities for a lot of players, Tate is a classic example of that. Jumping to No. 2 on the Ladder, the 6ft 5in forward has become one of the most valuable defensive players in the team. After going undrafted in 2018, Tate played across Europe and Australia before finding his calling in the NBA this season. “I’ve averaging a bloody nose a week,” Tate said after Houston beat Orlando. “That’s what happens sometimes when you’re playing hard.”

#3. Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Season stats: 11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 apg

With almost a month and a half left in the season, a couple of weeks back Bey set the record for most 3-pointers by a rookie in Pistons’ history with 126 made threes. And the only way coach Dwane Casey sees him going from here is up. Casey calls the No. 19 pick from Villanova as ‘a coach’s dream’ and last week said, “The young man has made himself into one of the top 3-point shooters of the rookie class, defender, and he’s just scratching the surface.”

#4. Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Season stats: 12.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.0 apg

Haliburton was named the Western Conference’s top rookie for the first two months, but this month he hasn’t been able to live up to his potential averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 38.5%, though his assists (5.8) and turnovers (1.2) still are strong. But when Kings finally halted their 9-game skid beating Dallas Mavericks, Haliburton closed with just three points (0-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two assists and one rebound.

#5. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Season stats: 15.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.1 apg

On Monday, the Hornets announced that Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. “I’ve pretty much already started,” Ball said of the rehab work to restore flexibility in his right hand and wrist. When Ball returns to the court, his team would likely be in a battle to make it to the Playoffs and Hornets would be thrilled to reintegrate him in their scheme of things. If a clearance to train has brought him back in Top 5, Ball’s entry on court will certainly see him giving all contenders a tough time.

