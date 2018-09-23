English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anthony Ginting Stuns Kento Momota to Take China Open Title
Japan's Kento Momota suffered a shock loss in China on Sunday as he was bested by Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in just two sets.
Japan's Kento Momota suffered a shock loss in China on Sunday as he was bested by Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in just two sets.
Loading...
Japan's Kento Momota suffered a shock loss in China on Sunday as he was bested by Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in just two sets.
The third seed, who took the Japan Open title on home ground last week, was beaten by world number 13 Ginting 23-21, 21-19.
In a closely fought final, Momota had been leading in early moments but Ginting persisted to bring the score to 21-all.
The first game ended in an epic rally that saw Momota diving to save a shot right at the net -- but Ginting placed his return at the back of the court.
The 22-year-old went on to comfortably take the second game, collapsing in joy when a miss by Momota sealed his win.
Ginting last beat Momota at the Asian Games in Jakarta last month. His spirited takedown of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long also gave the Games some of its most riveting badminton.
Indonesia's newest poster boy has already gained a reputation as a giant slayer -- en route to the final, he beat top seed Viktor Axelsen, number six Chen Long and number five Chou Tien Chen.
The men's doubles was won by the Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who beat Chinese duo Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong in a three-game match, 21-13, 17-21, 21-14.
Spain's Carolina Marin beat China's Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-13 in 47 minutes to take the women's singles title.
An all-Japanese women's doubles final saw Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi defeat newly-crowned world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.
The badminton fraternity has also been reacting to Saturday's revelation that one of its biggest stars, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, has early-stage nose cancer and is being treated in Taiwan.
The third seed, who took the Japan Open title on home ground last week, was beaten by world number 13 Ginting 23-21, 21-19.
In a closely fought final, Momota had been leading in early moments but Ginting persisted to bring the score to 21-all.
The first game ended in an epic rally that saw Momota diving to save a shot right at the net -- but Ginting placed his return at the back of the court.
The 22-year-old went on to comfortably take the second game, collapsing in joy when a miss by Momota sealed his win.
Ginting last beat Momota at the Asian Games in Jakarta last month. His spirited takedown of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long also gave the Games some of its most riveting badminton.
Indonesia's newest poster boy has already gained a reputation as a giant slayer -- en route to the final, he beat top seed Viktor Axelsen, number six Chen Long and number five Chou Tien Chen.
The men's doubles was won by the Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who beat Chinese duo Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong in a three-game match, 21-13, 17-21, 21-14.
Spain's Carolina Marin beat China's Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-13 in 47 minutes to take the women's singles title.
An all-Japanese women's doubles final saw Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi defeat newly-crowned world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.
The badminton fraternity has also been reacting to Saturday's revelation that one of its biggest stars, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, has early-stage nose cancer and is being treated in Taiwan.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving KL Rahul a Go for Afghanistan Game: Gaurav Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving KL Rahul a Go for Afghanistan Game: Gaurav Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Special Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.99 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Sunny Leone Refused a Role in Game of Thrones? Deets Inside
- 24 September 2007: India Beat Pakistan to Win Maiden ICC World Twenty20
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...