Anthony Has 6 TDs, La Tech Beats Houston Baptist 66-38

Luke Anthony threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Louisiana Tech to a 6638 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

RUSTON, La.: Luke Anthony threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Louisiana Tech to a 66-38 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Anthony threw touchdown passes of 44 and 43 yards Wayne Toussant in the first quarter. Isaiah Graham had two 15-yard TD receptions, the second a juggling catch that gave the Bulldogs (2-0) a 38-14 lead with about 3 minutes remaining before halftime.

Anthony added a 41-yard TD pass to Jawaun Johnson and bulled into the end zone from the 1 to stretch the lead to 52-24 late in the third quarter.

Anthony finished 17-of-30 passing for 340 yards.

Bailey Zappe was 37 of 58 for 406 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes each from inside the 6 and had an interception to lead Houston Baptist (0-3). Jerreth Sterns made 14 catches for 138 yards and three TDs. Ben Ratzlaff had 10 receptions for 127 yards and two scores.

Attendance was limited to 7,140 (25% capacity) for the 28,019 seat-Joe Aillet Stadium. Face masks were required and tailgating was prohibited.

  • First Published: September 27, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
