Anthony McGill has revealed how he almost slept through his qualifying match at the China Open, despite a scheduled start time of half past two in the afternoon.McGill woke up at 2.28pm for the 2.30pm snooker match and still ended up pulling off a 6-4 win against Nigel Bond.The 28-year-old described his win as “straight-out-of-movies”. McGill said he woke up only two minutes before time after receiving a call from the tournament director to ask for his whereabouts.He arrived a little late to the venue but still managed the win.When McGill stood beside the snooker table, he had not even had a shower or brushed his teeth but he had to push all those thoughts away in order to focus on his match and it felt like a “movie scene” to him."I got dressed in 60 seconds and ran down to the hotel foyer. I didn't even have a shower or brush my teeth. My shoelaces were still untied, it was like a movie scene,” McGill said.Understandably, McGill reached for his match against Nigel Bond a bit late and was even docked a frame for it. Straight out of sleep and even before the match had started, he found himself trailing 1-0.However, McGill compiled a break of 77 to level the proceedings at 1-1.He then fell behind once again at 3-1 but made impressive breaks of 133, 100, 86 and 61 and registered a 6-4 victory.McGill described his ordeal and how the situation unfolded before him."I woke up during the night, practised for two hours then went back to bed at 7am."The next thing I knew, my phone was vibrating. It was 2.28pm. It was (tournament director) Martin Clark ringing me,” McGill described. McGill faces Stephen Maguire or Xu Si in the next round and this time, he will make sure that he had a good night’s sleep and wakes up well before the start time.