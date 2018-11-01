Antoine Griezmann Motivated by Dreams of Ballon D’Or Glory

Man of the match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final against Croatia, France’s Antoine Griezmann says it is the dream of winning the prestigious Ballon D’Or, the highest honour according to him, that keeps him motivated every day.The 27-year-old Atletico Madrid man told ESPN that his decision to stay back in the Spanish capital hinged on the support shown by coach Diego Simeone and captain and defender Diego Godin.Not considered in the final list of nominees for the FIFA’s The Best Award, the French forward is among the leading choices alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in the race for the Ballon D’Or which will be given out in Paris on December 3rd."I actually do [dream of winning it]," Griezmann said. "I'm not afraid of saying it. I dream of the Ballon d'Or, of the Champions League, of winning the World Cup. I dream of a lot of things. I dream of having three children. Those dreams motivate you when you wake up each morning and you have goals to achieve.""On a personal level, that's the highest you can get," Griezmann said. "It's the most historic award, the most prestigious one. However, I also am a player who thinks collectively over individually, but it would be nice [to win it] for myself, because of everything I've gone through, especially after having to separate myself from my family at 13 years old."Since I was 13 until 18 years of age, when I signed my first professional contract, those were tough moments. Only because of that it would be incredible for my parents, my siblings and for myself."Just before the 2018 World Cup, Griezmann had the chance to jump ship and join FC Barcelona, but decided to extend his contract with Atletico till 2022 even after he was jeered at by fans after the 2-2 draw against Eibar in the final La Liga game of the season at the swanky Wanda Metropolitano."Simeone and Godin came to me after the match at the Wanda Metropolitano in which I was booed," he said. "It was a message from Godin: 'I will go to your place so we can have a chat.' I didn't know that Simeone was with him, and I see [Simeone] stepping out of the car."I was amazed. 'What are you doing here? What do you want?' 'Nothing,' he said. 'We have been talking and we wanted to see how you have been.' He told me that I didn't have to make a decision straight away but that I had to take things calmly. He advised me to talk it out with my relatives and close people and then he told me about all what I represented for the club and for himself."Since returning to the team for the new season, Griezmann has been enjoying himself and has scored four goals and assisted thrice in 14 games so far."It felt good," Griezmann noted when asked about returning to the club for the 2018/19 season."There was a huge responsibility -- even more so than after the World Cup, I'd say, since everyone's going to keep an eye on you. They're going to watch what you do at training sessions or off the pitch. You have to always portray a good image and also set an example."