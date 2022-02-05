Anup Kumar Sir Always Gives Freedom to Express, Play Freely: Puneri Paltan Raider Aslam Inamdar

With Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 nearing its business end, the emergence of new stars and thrilling competition and skill on the mat to go along with it has been a breath of fresh air. Returning after almost two years, the PKL has witnessed nail-biting performances and edging victories by some upcoming stars - among them is Puneri Paltan raider Aslam Inamdar - a pocket dynamo who can change the tide in his team’s favour at any given point.

What do you think has been the reason to your success this season? How do you prepare before every match?

First of all, I was really happy that Pro Kabaddi League was returning after almost two years. I was determined to make an impact, so I ensured my pre-season preparations was thorough and my diet was proper. I wouldn’t call it a success, that will only happen once my team, Puneri Paltan win the trophy. Before every match, I try to be in a good space - I speak to my family at home in Thane and my friends, who give me their blessings and good wishes. I also speak to my coach Anup sir, who has been a blessing for us. He has provided us with good tips and his guidance has been exceptional for the team.

Despite being a young team Puneri Paltan have been grabbing plenty of attention - what do you think is the reason to this?

Our coach Anup sir gives us the freedom to express ourselves and play freely. We are never under pressure in any match, and I think that’s been one of the reasons that we have been performing. We have a really good team, and the balance of the squad also is great. We support and understand each other also during games, so the equation has been good.

How has life inside the bio-bubble been? How do you stay mentally focussed and ensure that you deliver in every match?

If the PKL had to return, then the League has done a fantastic job of accommodating all 12 teams inside the bubble. This is the safest place to play kabaddi in the country. We have received top quality treatment and are very happy here. We don’t always speak about the game, there are times when we have recreational activities like handball, volleyball, and other team bonding activities. Our coach also has been like a father-figure to use - he has really given us good advice and also individually motivates us. So, all these things help us focus on the match.

What do you think Puneri Paltan need to do to seal a place in the Playoffs?

If we have to progress further, we only have to win matches and we are confident of doing that. We have won crucial matches before, so the confidence and morale of the team is high. We have been receiving tremendous support from our fans and I am confident that we will progress further and will not disappoint them.

