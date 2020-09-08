Anwar Ali May Not be Allowed to Play Football by AIFF Sports Medical Committee: Report

Anwar Ali, who was part of India'a FIFA U-17 World Cup squad, is likely to be asked to refrain from playing professional football by the AIFF sports medical committee that was deliberating on his case.

Anwar was diagnosed with a 'congenital heart condition' when he was at Mumbai City FC after which he went to France for treatment. After coming back to India, he was looking to pursue his football dreams again.

According to a report in Goal.com, AIFF's Sports Medical Committee, led by Dr Vece Paes, went through Anwar's case on Sunday and after thoroughly studying his medical files, they have concluded that playing professional football would be risky for the youngster.

Owing to their conclusion, AIFF will be asking Anwar to not get into professional football and risk his health.

Goal's report further stated that the final call will be taken by AIFF's Executive Committee, and they are more than likely to follow the medical committee's recommendation.

This would mean that Anwar will not be able to register himself in any competition under the aegis of AIFF.

Anwar played for the Indian Arrows in the 2018-19 season after representing India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. He was then signed by Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC, where his heart condition was diagnosed.

This season, Anwar was roped in by Mohammedan Sporting for the I-League second division but if AIFF does not go him a go-ahead, he won't be able to play for the Kolkata club.