AP CM Jagan Felicitates Hockey Olympian Rajani, Gives Rs 25 Lakhs, Announces SOPS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday offered Rs 25 lakhs bounty to Olympics Hockey player Rajani. At his camp office in Velgapudi, the chief minister felicitated the athlete for her stupendous performance in the Olympics.

The CM announced some sops and instructed the officials to provide a 1000 sq ft residential site in Tirupati and a job to a family member of the athlete.

The chief minister also asked the officials to give Rs 40,000 monthly incentive to the Olympian and extend all support for a better future. He lauded her for performance and hoped that she will perform better in future endeavors.

The CM instructed the officials to release funds towards fulfilling the promises made by the previous TD government to her previous victories.

Rajani hails from Erravaripalem in Chittoor district and played in 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics 2020 now and so far played in 110 international level events.

