AP Source: Peterson Agrees To 1-year Deal With Detroit

DETROIT: Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal.

