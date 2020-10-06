AP Source: Texans Fire Coach Bill O'Brien After 0-4 Start

HOUSTON: The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill OBrien on Monday.

The firing comes a day after Sundays 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, OBrien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on OBrien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

OBrien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

Team owner Cal McNair announced the decision Monday and thanked OBrien for his work with the team.

Bills leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure,” McNair said in a statement. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction.”

Romeo Crennel, who was the team’s assistant head coach, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston,” McNair said.

