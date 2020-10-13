SPORTS

AP Source: Vegas Agrees To Sign Pietrangelo To $61.6M Deal

The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to terms Monday on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with top free agent Alex Pietrangelo, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract.

The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to terms Monday on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with top free agent Alex Pietrangelo, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deal had not been announced by the team.

Pietrangelo will count $8.8 million against the salary cap through 2027. He gives Vegas another big-money player, but the team will also need to shed salary to fit him under the $81.5 million salary cap.

The 30-year-old defenseman leaves the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. Pietrangelo is coming off scoring a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games.

Pietrangelo has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points in 758 regular-season NHL games.

He certainly upgrades the Golden Knights’ blue line, though changes are coming to their roster. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez and winger Max Pacioretty are among the trade candidates to clear cap space after Vegas already sent center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: October 13, 2020, 5:00 AM IST
