News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»AP Sources: Doug Pederson Out As Eagles Coach
1-MIN READ

AP Sources: Doug Pederson Out As Eagles Coach

AP Sources: Doug Pederson Out As Eagles Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

PHILADELPHIA: The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced Pederson’s dismissal. The NFL Network was first to report the news Monday.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...