News18» News»Sports»AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee's Deep Hole; Scott's Legacy
1-MIN READ

AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee's Deep Hole; Scott's Legacy

The offseason started but the college football news never stops.

Tennessee has made a coaching change and the Pac-12 is looking for a new commissioner.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Andy Staples from The Athletic joins APs Ralph Russo to discuss the Volunteers’ tricky situation and Larry Scotts legacy.

The new Vols coach could face two rebuilds in Knoxville, with NCAA issues looming. In the Pac-12, Scott’s tenure started with him viewed as a visionary and ended with the conference bogged down by his inability to address campus-level problems.

Plus, an idea for a radical change to college football that would encourage fewer punts.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


