'Apoplectic' Assistant Sparked Palace Reaction, Says Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson credited assistant Ray Lewington’s “apoplectic” halftime team talk for sparking them into life in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saved a penalty from Kelechi Iheanacho as the teams went in 0-0 at the break and the home side emerged from the dressing rooms looking much sharper, Wilfried Zaha putting them ahead just before the hour mark.

“I wasn’t at all happy with the first half and Ray Lewington at halftime was almost apoplectic in his criticism of what we were doing. Luckily it produced the required effect,” Hodgson told reporters.

Harvey Barnes scored a late equaliser for Leicester, who moved up to second behind Liverpool, but Hodgson was pleased with his side’s response.

“It certainly was (positive) in the second half but it almost cost Lewington a heart attack to produce that energy,” Hodgson added to Amazon Prime.

“That’s what Crystal Palace want to be and we pressurised the ball so much better. We looked dangerous going forward but unfortunately we don’t get the three points because Barnes scored with a wonderful strike.

“That could have led to us conceding another one but luckily we didn’t, because that would have been harsh. It’s definitely a step forward.”

Palace, 13th on 19 points, host bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.