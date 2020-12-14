Appalachian St, North Texas To Play First Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C.: Appalachian State and North Texas will play in the first Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 21.

The Mountaineers (8-2) and the Mean Green (4-5) will play at the campus of Coastal Carolina in the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the state of South Carolina.

Bowl executive director Rachel Quigley was happy to bring the teams to play the game despite the challenges of COVID-19 . We hope the game will be something positive for our community, she said.

This will be the first meeting between Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference and North Texas of Conference USA.

The Mean Green were Sun Belt members from 2001-12, winning four straight league titles from 2001-04.

The Mountaineers won the past four Sun Belt crowns entering this season. They are are 5-0 in bowl games in their FBS history, beating UAB 31-17 a year ago in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Mean Green, which closed their regular season with 45-43 win over UTEP last Friday night, is making its 11th all-time bowl appearance. Its last trip came two years ago with 52-13 loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.

