News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Appalachian St. Routs North Carolina Wesleyan 81-57

Appalachian St. Routs North Carolina Wesleyan 81-57

Kendall Lewis scored 17 points as Appalachian State defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 8157 on Sunday.

BOONE, N.C.: Kendall Lewis scored 17 points as Appalachian State defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 81-57 on Sunday.

CJ Huntley scored a career-high 18 points for the Mountaineers (3-1). Donovan Gregory added 14 points. Adrian Delph had 10 points.

Isaiah Lewis had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Battling Bishops, who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Damon McDowell added 11 points. Tim Pettiford had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...