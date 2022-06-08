Apple Acquires Brad Pitt-starrer F1 Movie with Top Gun: Maverick Director at Helm and Lewis Hamilton Producing

In a blockbuster move, Apple has signed a deal to acquire an untitled Formula One racing movie that will star Brad Pitt and be directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski along with the seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as one of the producers.

The development was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and the movie will be written by Ehren Kruger and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, and Pitt’s Plan B banner, along with Hamilton.

This, in fact, is not Hamilton’s first brush with Hollywood, having already made his debut back in 2011. The 37-year-old’s first foray into cinema came with Disney Pixar’s Cars 2.

He is not in the sport yet and recently rubbished reports of him taking early retirement.

“Why should I stop? Let’s take this season: I probably won’t win the title, but I feel the same pleasure of competing as when I started. Maybe one day I won’t be able to take the pressure anymore, I’ll be tired, but that day hasn’t come yet,” Hamilton told Corriere della Ser.

“I know that work is going on tirelessly in the factory to make progress with the car. And I have no doubt we will get it right sooner or later,” he added.

On the professional front, Hamilton has not exactly been happy with his Mercedes car W13.

“I hope by the time we get to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone we will have the car as we want it – to be able to fight with Ferrari and Red Bull. It would be nice if we can give them a run for their money at our home race,” Hamilton was quoted as saying by Express.

