April Fool Prank Backfires as a Romanian Football Club Coach Quits

For most of us, pranks become a focus on April Fool’s Day. But at times, they do not go as planned and end up with disastrous consequences. People go to great lengths to ensure their hoax works and are always on the lookout for new ways to push the envelope. The sport fraternity is no stranger to such pranks on that day and football clubs often put a lot of effort into making April Fool’s jokes to make their fans laugh, and most often they share it online.

Well, one such recent April fool’s joke fell flat as a Romanian football club went a step further that cost them dearly. Romanian third-tier club Industria Galda de Jos decided to enlist the help of a local paper to jokingly report that the coach had been fired. The hoax article reported that the club had indeed fired coach Stefano Fogorosi.

According to a local report, the club’s president said that he would like to thank Fogorosi for taking up this difficult task (coach). “He knew from the beginning that the club’s chances of survival were nil, but after three consecutive defeats, it is better to shake hands and go the separate ways," he added.

While the bottom-ranked Romanian club’s intended report was an April fool joke, unfortunately, the coach didn’t see the funny side of it. Even though he quickly realised it was a joke, the prank enraged him and he resigned as coach that instant. Fogorosi did not turn-up for the training session that was scheduled two days ago, additionally he was not present at their ensuing game vs Cugir either.

Football journalist Emauel Rosutook to Twitter to share the bizarre prank which probably got what it deserved. In his tweet, he shared Industria Galda de Jos’ players at training and captioned the news as “absolutely brilliant.”

This is absolutely brilliant. Industria Galda de Jos (3rd tier) asked a local website to help them with an April Fools’ joke for their manager. Galda wanted an article saying coach Fogorosi was sacked after 3 defeats in his 3 games in charge. The man took it seriously and left.. pic.twitter.com/fSADns1W12— Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) April 1, 2021

“The man took it seriously and left,” he further mentioned in his post.