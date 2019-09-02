Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Apurvi Chandela-Deepak Kumar Shoot Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold at ISSF World Cup

ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela-Deepak Kumar beat Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yu Haonan to win the gold medal in mixed team air rifle.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apurvi Chandela-Deepak Kumar Shoot Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold at ISSF World Cup
Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar blew away their Chinese opponents. (Photo Credit: @OfficialNRAI)
Loading...

Rio de Janeiro: World number one in women's 10M Air Rifle, Apurvi Chandela, partnered Deepak Kumar to win India their fourth gold medal on the concluding day of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The result ensured an unprecedented top finish for the country across all four ISSF World Cup stages this year including the lone ISSF junior world cup.

Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar representing India 2, who won the previous two World Cup editions of the same event, provided the icing on the cake with a bronze, as India continued to reach never before seen heights in Rifle and Pistol shooting.

Apurvi and Deepak blew away the Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yu Haonan 16-6 in a one-sided mixed team air rifle final. India won eight of the 11 single-shot duels between the teams, where the combined score of one pair is compared to that of the other and the higher total awarded two points.

The first to 16 points wins and this is the format which will be used in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After comfortably getting through round one of qualification, the pair of Apurvi and Deepak topped the board after 20 individual shots in round two, featuring the top eight teams from the previous round.

Their total of 419.1 enabled them to get straight into the gold medal match where they found themselves against the Chinese pair who had come in second with 418.7.

Anjum and Divyansh shot 418.0 to lie fourth and qualified for the bronze medal match against the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Peter Sidi, who shot 418.6 to finish third.

Anjum and Divyansh also won their bronze-medal match against the Hungarians with relative ease, chalking out a 16-10 result.

India now has a total of four gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of seven medals in the Rio World Cup with just the 10M Mixed Team Air Pistol event left.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram