Tokyo Olympics 2021: Know Your Olympian - Apurvi Chandela, Shooting

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Apurvi always wanted to be a sports journalist but gradually, her interest drifted towards shooting. It was Abhinav Bindra’s victory at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, wherein he clinched a historic gold medal in shooting that inspired her to venture into the sport.

Apurvi’s father is a hotelier in Jaipur and backed her daughter throughout.

Impressed with Apurvi’s penchant for rifles, her uncle built a shooting range in his backyard where she used to practice. Her victory at 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as a 21-year old put her in the limelight.

Age – 28

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 11

First Olympic Game – Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Major Achievements

World Championships

• Gold – Women’s Team, Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow

• Gold – Mixed Team, 2019 Rio de Janeiro World Cup

• Gold – Mixed Team, 2019, Tokyo Olympics

Commonwealth Games

• Gold – Women’s Team, 2014 Glasgow

• Bronze – Women’s Team, 2018 Australia

Asian Games

• Bronze – Mixed Team, 2018 Indonesia

• Gold – Mixed Team, 2019 Rio de Janeiro World Cup

• Bronze – Women’s Team, 2015 ISSF World Cup, Changwon

• Gold – Women’s Team, 2012 National Championships, Delhi

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Qualification

Apurvi has qualified to represent India in the 10m air rifle at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She finished fourth at the 2018 ISSF World Championship South Korea’s in Changwon to secure Olympics quota.

Recent Performances

Once ranked No. 1, in the world Apurvi has been struggling with form. Her 2021 World Cup surprisingly didn’t go well on expected lines. Apurvi looked nervous and seemed unwilling to pull the trigger even after the 15-second time limit ran out. On the back of two World Cup gold medals in 2019, she is being considered as one of India’s brightest prospects for shooting in the Tokyo Olympics.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Of the 51 contestants, Apurvi finished in the 34th position in the qualification round.

