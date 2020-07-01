Archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das Tie The Knot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Attends Wedding

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Morabadi in Ranchi on Tuesday, following 'social distancing norms'.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present at the wedding as guests were asked to come according to different time slots with two batches of 50 each. The guests were given masks and sanitizers on arrival.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das had originally planned the wedding after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but with the Games postponed by a year, they decided to prepone their wedding.

Atanu and Deepika have both already booked their spot in the Tokyo Olympics. While Atanu earned a team quota along with Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in the World Championships meet, Deepika claimed an individual spot by winning gold at the Asian Continental qualifying tournament in November last year.

With both expected to make the Indian squad, they can be a second couple from Kolkata to participate in the same Olympics. Vece Paes and his then wife Jennifer had together participated in the 1972 Munich Olympics, with Vece playing hockey and Jennifer basketball.

Tokyo will be Deepika's third Olympic appearance while Atanu will make the Games for the second time.

The duo first met in 2008 and in 2018, they got engaged. They had luckily left the national camp in Pune just hours before the lockdown was imposed in the country in March.