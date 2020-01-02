Archery Association of India to Hold Elections on January 18
The Archery Association of India is finally holding its election, ending a long-drawn limbo due to feuding faction within the organisation.
For representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Archery Association of India (AAI) will hold its elections on January 18, ending a long-drawn limbo due to feuding factions within the association. In accordance with an order passed by the Delhi High Court in October and later modified in November, 31 state associations are part of the electoral roll.
State units representing Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland are absent from the roll.
Factionalism between two groups led by VK Malhotra and BVP Rao had led to two elections being held on June 9 in New Delhi and Chandigarh in defiance of World Archery's threat of suspension. Archery's world body went through with its threat in August.
The suspension cast a shadow over Indian archers' participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the country's flag. Indian archers had won a gold, two silver and four bronze at the Bangkok Asian Championships but they did so as neutral athletes under World Archery.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- Rafael Nadal Takes a Dip, Enjoys Lobster Ahead of Start of Season With ATP Cup
- Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet