Are Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Retiring Soon? Here's How They Responded 

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza have revealed their plans for retirement from their respective games. The couple was in Pakistan’s Karachi to launch his perfume brand. They said that they always received a warm welcome in Karachi whenever they came to the city.

While Sania said that she wants to win more cups before retirement from Tennis, Shoib said that he is not thinking about retirement at the moment. They both are considered to be in the final stage of their sports journey.

When asked about the retirement plans, Sania said, “I want to win two more grand slams before retirement.” Sania, who is often hailed as India’s first female tennis superstar, has won six grand slam medals — three grand slams in mixed doubles and three in women’s doubles between 2009 to 2015.

Shoaib Malik also commented on his retirement. Shoaib said that he has discussed his plan with Pakistan’s cricket captain Babar Azam who “needs him in the squad” so that Babar could prepare “replacements and develop new players,”

“I am not thinking about retirement at all,” he was quoted as saying by news.com.pk.

Commenting on Pakistan’s performance in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, Shoaib said that all the players of the team gave their best to win this cup, “but it wasn’t just their day in the semi-finals.” Australia had knocked out Pakistan from the race of the world cup in the semi-final. Pakistan were unbeaten in group stage matches.

Shoaib said he missed home life with Sania and their three-year-old kid Izahaan since they got married in April 2010. He cited “professional commitments” of him and Sania as the reason behind this.

“Sometimes I am busy with Cricket and sometimes she’s busy with Tennis. And, this is something that I miss -– opportunity to spend time with family,” he mentioned.

