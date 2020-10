ARG vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina vs Ecuador Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Argentina will welcome Ecuador on Day 1 of the World Cup qualifiers match. The World Cup Qualifiers Argentina vs Ecuador will be played at the La Bombonera, Argentina. The World Cup Qualifiers Argentina vs Ecuador is scheduled for Friday, October 9 at 6:00 AM.

The last International fixture that Argentina played was an year ago. The team had faced Uruguay in an international friendly at the Bloomfield Stadium, and the match ended up in a draw after both teams scored two goals each.

Ecuador, on the other hand, were on the losing side in their last international friendly game played against Colombia. The outing ended with the winning team scoring one goal while Ecuador scored zero.

ARG vs ECU World Cup Qualifiers, Dream11 Team for Argentina vs Ecuador

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Captain: Paulo Dybala

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Vice-Captain: Giovani Lo Celso

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Goalkeeper: Alexander Dominguez

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Defenders: Diego Palacios, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Eduardo Salvio, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Mena

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU Dream 11 Prediction, Argentina vs Ecuador Strikers: Enner Valencia, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU, Argentina probable lineup vs Ecuador: Franco Armani, Juan Foyth, Nehuen Perez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Eduardo Salvio, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala

World Cup Qualifiers ARG vs ECU, Ecuador probable lineup vs Argentina: Alexander Dominguez, Diego Palacios, Erick Ferigra, Felix Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Gruezo, Christian Noboa, Renato Ibarra, Romario Ibarra, Angel Mena, Leonardo Campan