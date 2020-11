ARG vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Argentina vs Paraguay Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers 2020 match, Argentina will be facing Paraguay. Both the teams will be eyeing another win in their third outing. Till now, none of them have lost a single match. The host team have won all the outings they have played and have a total of six points to their credit. Paraguay, on the other hand, have won one match and the other one has been a draw. They till now have 4 points.

The World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Argentina vs Paraguay match is scheduled for Friday, November 13. The outing will take place at the La Bombonera and will commence from 5:30 AM IST. In the last outing, Argentina defeated Bolivia by 2-1 and Paraguay, on the other hand, beat Venezuela by 1-0.

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020 Argentina vs Paraguay: Injury update

From the Argentinian side, Paulo Dybala will be missing from the squad. Sergio Aguero too is recovering till now. Juan Foyth and Marcos Acuna will not be seen on the field for this match. There are chances that Emiliano Martinez may get the opportunity to make his debut in the national team.

Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez has not recovered from his injuries as yet. Gerardo Ortiz had initially made it to the squad, but because of positive coronavirus cases in his club, he is under isolation now.

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 Team for Argentina vs Paraguay

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Captain: Lionel Messi

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Vice-Captain: Angel Di Maria

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Midfielders: Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Miguel Almirón

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Dream11 prediction for Argentina vs Paraguay Strikers: Lionel Messi, Dario Lezcano, Antonio Sanabria

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Argentina probable lineup vs Paraguay: Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Martinez-Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Lucas Ocampos, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria

ARG vs PAR World Cup Qualifiers 2020, Paraguay probable lineup vs Argentina: Omar Alderete, Fabian Balbuena, Gustavo Gómez, Miguel Almiron, Rodrigo Rojas, Richard Sánchez, Dario Lezcano, Hernán Pérez, Ángel Romero, Antonio Sanabria, Gerardo Ortiz