ARG vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match, March 26 05:00 am IST

ARG vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Venezuela: The 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers will see Argentina host Venezuela at the La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, on Saturday. The game kicks off at 05:00 AM IST onwards. La Albiceleste have enjoyed a comfortable qualification campaign, winning 10 and drawing five of their 15 games but seven points adrift of leaders Brazil. Lionel Messi and Co will be aiming to finish their qualifying campaign without a defeat.

Venezuela, on the other hand, playing for pride in the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires. They are one of two South American countries, along with Paraguay, who have already been eliminated. After securing an impressive 4-1 victory against Bolivia in 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifying game, Jose Pekerman’s side suffered defeat by the same scoreline against Uruguay, which ended their hopes of a trip to Qatar.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter fans here can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI.

ARG vs VEN Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Venezuela will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ARG vs VEN Live Streaming

The match between Argentina and Venezuela is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

ARG vs VEN Match Details

The match between Argentina and Venezuela will be played on Saturday, March 26, at the La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires. The game will kick off at 05:00 am IST.

ARG vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Salomon Rondon

Vice-Captain: Lionel Messi

Goalkeeper: Wuilker Farinez

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Ronald Hernandez, Nahuel Molina, Jhon Chancellor

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Tomas Rincon, Romulo Otero

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Salomon Rondon

Argentina vs Venezuela probable XI:

Argentina: Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Venezuela: Wuilker Farinez, Jhon Chancellor, Ronald Hernandez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Oscar Gonzalez, Romulo Otero, Tomas Rincon, Yeferson Soteldo, Jose Andres Martinez, Salomon Rondon, Darwin Machis

