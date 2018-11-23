English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Argentina National Team Going Nowhere With Lionel Scaloni as Head Coach: Maradona
Maradona, who has coached Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sonora to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 championship, the first of the 2018-2019 season, lamented that one Argentine manager he respects, Gerardo Martino, is expected to be signed by Mexico's national team.
Maradona, who has coached Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sonora to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 championship, the first of the 2018-2019 season, lamented that one Argentine manager he respects, Gerardo Martino, is expected to be signed by Mexico's national team.
Culiacan: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has said his country's national team was going nowhere under the guidance of current caretaker head coach Lionel Scaloni.
Maradona, who has coached Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sonora to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 championship, the first of the 2018-2019 season, lamented that one Argentine manager he respects, Gerardo Martino, is expected to be signed by Mexico's national team.
Martino has led Atlanta United to the semi-finals of the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs but has opted not to return to that team next season, reports Efe news.
"I played with 'Tata' Martino at (Argentine club) Newell's (Old Boys), and he's a great person. They're now talking about him in Mexico, and we Argentines have this kid Lionel Scaloni. It's not his fault he's there, but the problem is he thinks he's a coach and wants to go to the World Cup. He can go, but to the motorcycle World Cup, not the football one," he said on Thursday night.
Maradona said it was particularly frustrating considering that Argentina has a lot of astute coaching minds.
"It's not easy to lead Mexico. Martino's going to have it tough. But in Argentina, we're so bad off that we're failing around even though we have Cesar Luis Menotti, Ricardo Gareca, Gustavo Alfaro, Marcelo Gallardo, Guillermo Barros Schelotto. We have a bunch of good coaches and there Scaloni is," Maradona said.
Referring to Dorados' 2-0 home victory over Juarez in Wednesday night's first leg of their semi-final series, Maradona said he was grateful that his team was one step closer to the Apertura title.
Maradona, who has coached Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sonora to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 championship, the first of the 2018-2019 season, lamented that one Argentine manager he respects, Gerardo Martino, is expected to be signed by Mexico's national team.
Martino has led Atlanta United to the semi-finals of the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs but has opted not to return to that team next season, reports Efe news.
"I played with 'Tata' Martino at (Argentine club) Newell's (Old Boys), and he's a great person. They're now talking about him in Mexico, and we Argentines have this kid Lionel Scaloni. It's not his fault he's there, but the problem is he thinks he's a coach and wants to go to the World Cup. He can go, but to the motorcycle World Cup, not the football one," he said on Thursday night.
Maradona said it was particularly frustrating considering that Argentina has a lot of astute coaching minds.
"It's not easy to lead Mexico. Martino's going to have it tough. But in Argentina, we're so bad off that we're failing around even though we have Cesar Luis Menotti, Ricardo Gareca, Gustavo Alfaro, Marcelo Gallardo, Guillermo Barros Schelotto. We have a bunch of good coaches and there Scaloni is," Maradona said.
Referring to Dorados' 2-0 home victory over Juarez in Wednesday night's first leg of their semi-final series, Maradona said he was grateful that his team was one step closer to the Apertura title.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want to See a Komodo Dragon? Indonesian Governor Says You Have to Fork Over $500
- Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride