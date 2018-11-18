English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Argentina Players Want Lionel Scaloni as Next Manager
Plucked out of the under-20s set-up after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked, Scaloni’s most recent result was a 2-0 win in the first of two back-to-back friendlies against Mexico.
Plucked out of the under-20s set-up after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked, Scaloni’s most recent result was a 2-0 win in the first of two back-to-back friendlies against Mexico.
Loading...
Senior members of the Argentina national team believe that care-taker manager Lionel Scaloni should be handed charge on a permanent basis.
Plucked out of the under-20s set-up after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked, Scaloni’s most recent result was a 2-0 win in the first of two back-to-back friendlies against Mexico.
"We are working well with him, it is a staff that helps and supports us, obviously we want him to continue, but is not our decision," Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala said after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Friday.
"He gives us the liberty [to play] and makes us work in a good way," the Juventus star said.
"[The coaching staff] is a good group that moves us forward, and with his help we can continue in this way."
While there have been reports and talk already of Scaloni taking charge of the senior team, the man himself said that his concentration is on taking the U-20 side to the South American Championship in January. The Argentina senior team’s next tournament will be the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.
Scaloni is also not looking too far ahead into the future. When asked about the road ahead he said, "I am here until [the next friendly]."
After the win against Mexico, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also spoke highly of the players association with Scaloni. "I think [Scaloni], as well as the coaching staff have done a good job, to implement their style of play, we have taken to it in the fastest way possible.
"We have had great games, great results, that is what matters most. He has the support from everyone, one feels confident when they are supported, we will see, both players and staff are doing their best day-by-day."
Friday's win was the first of two friendlies between Argentina and Mexico during the international break. The next match will be on Tuesday in Mendoza.
Plucked out of the under-20s set-up after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked, Scaloni’s most recent result was a 2-0 win in the first of two back-to-back friendlies against Mexico.
"We are working well with him, it is a staff that helps and supports us, obviously we want him to continue, but is not our decision," Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala said after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Friday.
"He gives us the liberty [to play] and makes us work in a good way," the Juventus star said.
"[The coaching staff] is a good group that moves us forward, and with his help we can continue in this way."
While there have been reports and talk already of Scaloni taking charge of the senior team, the man himself said that his concentration is on taking the U-20 side to the South American Championship in January. The Argentina senior team’s next tournament will be the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.
Scaloni is also not looking too far ahead into the future. When asked about the road ahead he said, "I am here until [the next friendly]."
After the win against Mexico, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also spoke highly of the players association with Scaloni. "I think [Scaloni], as well as the coaching staff have done a good job, to implement their style of play, we have taken to it in the fastest way possible.
"We have had great games, great results, that is what matters most. He has the support from everyone, one feels confident when they are supported, we will see, both players and staff are doing their best day-by-day."
Friday's win was the first of two friendlies between Argentina and Mexico during the international break. The next match will be on Tuesday in Mendoza.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...