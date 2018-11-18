Argentina Players Want Lionel Scaloni as Next Manager

Senior members of the Argentina national team believe that care-taker manager Lionel Scaloni should be handed charge on a permanent basis.Plucked out of the under-20s set-up after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked, Scaloni’s most recent result was a 2-0 win in the first of two back-to-back friendlies against Mexico."We are working well with him, it is a staff that helps and supports us, obviously we want him to continue, but is not our decision," Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala said after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Friday."He gives us the liberty [to play] and makes us work in a good way," the Juventus star said."[The coaching staff] is a good group that moves us forward, and with his help we can continue in this way."While there have been reports and talk already of Scaloni taking charge of the senior team, the man himself said that his concentration is on taking the U-20 side to the South American Championship in January. The Argentina senior team’s next tournament will be the 2019 Copa America in Brazil.Scaloni is also not looking too far ahead into the future. When asked about the road ahead he said, "I am here until [the next friendly]."After the win against Mexico, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also spoke highly of the players association with Scaloni. "I think [Scaloni], as well as the coaching staff have done a good job, to implement their style of play, we have taken to it in the fastest way possible."We have had great games, great results, that is what matters most. He has the support from everyone, one feels confident when they are supported, we will see, both players and staff are doing their best day-by-day."Friday's win was the first of two friendlies between Argentina and Mexico during the international break. The next match will be on Tuesday in Mendoza.