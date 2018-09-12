GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Argentina Share Lacklustre 0-0 Draw With Colombia

Argentina and Colombia drew 0-0 in a friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday in a game that did little to cheer fans of either side hoping for a boost after disappointing World Cup showings.

Reuters

Updated:September 12, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
(image: reuters)
Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina made a fine diving save to tip an Exequiel Palacios shot over the bar after six minutes while his Argentine counterpart Franco Armani was the busier of the two in the second half but neither side looked like breaking the deadlock.

Both sides used stand-in coaches for the game, with Jose Pekerman resigning as Colombia boss last week and Argentina still to replace Jorge Sampaoli, who left his post after the World Cup.

Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, fielded a young side and they were unable to make much headway against the more experienced Colombians.

"I think we did what we set out to do," interim coach Lionel Scaloni said. "These lads now know what it is like to wear the Argentina shirt. Today several of them showed they will be giving us something to shout about (in the future)."

Argentina's next match is scheduled for October 16 against Brazil in Saudi Arabia, while Colombia will take on the United States in Tampa, also in October.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
