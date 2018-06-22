GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Argentina vs Croatia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Rebic Puts Croatia in Lead Against Argentina

News18.com | June 22, 2018, 12:46 AM IST
21 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Group Stage - Group D

ArgentinaArgentina
00
0 - 1full time
CroatiaCroatia
20
Latest update: A defensive howler from Willy Caballero makes it easy for Ante Rebic to give Croatia the lead against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Croatia through our live blog.
Jun 22, 2018 12:46 am (IST)

Jorge Sampaoli is absolutely livid with his goal-keeper Caballero and he needs the team to pull up their socks sooner rather than later. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:43 am (IST)

Perisic crosses it in from the right and Mandzukic earns a corner for Croatia who will surely look to power on from here. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:41 am (IST)

GOAL: Ante Rebic scores with a superb finish to give Croatia the lead. Argentina's defense falls apart in horrific fashion. Caballero's clearance is mistimed and Rebic finishes it off with one touch and one quick move. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:40 am (IST)

Tagliafico plays it in to Aguero after Messi found him! The shot is weak and Subasic collects easily. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:40 am (IST)

Jun 22, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

Argentina getting Gonzalo Higuain ready for action. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:39 am (IST)

Rebic leads the counter-attack after Modric intercepted Meza's pass. Mercado brings him down cynically to stop the attack and takes a yellow for his efforts. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:36 am (IST)

Rebic tries to switch it out to Perisic but the Argentine defense mop up. Will we see the introduction of the dynamic Dybala in the second half? 

Jun 22, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

The second half has kicked off with Argentina and Croatia both looking to up the ante. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:20 am (IST)

Half-Time: Argentina - 0 Croatia - 0 

Jun 22, 2018 12:17 am (IST)

Chance: Modric picks out Rebic with a lovely through ball and Rebic had eyes for goal with Perisic free on the left. Rebic's finish is off target and Argentina survive. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:16 am (IST)

Both sides are leaving something on the opposition when they tackle them. This Vrsaljko takes a knock on the back of his calf as we approach the half time break. Neither defense inspiring confidence but both sides have managed to keep the crucial players in the other camp silent so far. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:11 am (IST)

Five minutes to go in the first half, and Lionel Messi is not having it easy or the way he would like it today as well as Croatia have kept him well far from the action. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:10 am (IST)

Croatia's Rebic is not making any friends here tonight, now he has taken out Salvio and has incensed the Argentine bench. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:07 am (IST)

Injury scare for Argentina as Mercado and Rebic clashed while going for the ball. The Argentine has recovered after some initial treatment. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:05 am (IST)

Both defenses have had some moments of tension and miscommunication among themselves and in a crucial game like this, they would not want to concede like that. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:03 am (IST)

Chance: Fantastic ball in from the right  with Vrsaljko putting in on a plate for Mandzukic. But the Juventus man has placed it outside the frame of the goal. 

Jun 22, 2018 12:00 am (IST)

Chance: Perez gets a golden chance to put Argentina in the lead after there was miscommunication between defender and keeper. All he had to do was place it into an open net, but Perez's shot found the side-netting. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:59 pm (IST)

There has hardly been any attacking impetus in this game so far in the first 28 odd minutes. There has been one shot on target and that has come from Croatia while Argentina are ruling the possession stats so far. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)

Aguero brings it out of a tight spot on the left hand side and drives in on his right foot and crosses with his left foot which is headed out for a corner. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:54 pm (IST)

As expected, Zlatko Dalic's tactic is to try and dominate the midfield, looking to create their opportunities from wide positions. Ivan Perisic had a chance early on after the ball was worked wide, and that's how I see Croatia continuing in this game.

Jun 21, 2018 11:53 pm (IST)

Hard hit cross from Acuna from the left, skims the cross bar as Croatia survive that. Great ball out to Aguero, who brought it down well to begin with. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)

20 minutes in and Argentina survive a massive scare in defense as Caballero's pass to Tagliafico is not the greatest and Mandzukic almost got in and took advantage. Nervy few moments for the defense. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)

Aguero puts the pressure on Subasic's clearance and Argentina win the possession as Messi picks it up on the right and plays Meza in, who is challenged but the ref lets it go. Messi and co not pleased with that and making it known to the ref. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:48 pm (IST)

Modric looks to get Rebic free from the free-kick, but Otamendi stands in the way of that and clears it away. Some tempers flying too as Rebic gets a earful from the ref for kicking away the ball when Argentina won a free-kick. Almost 20 minutes gone in the contest and Argentina controlling the pace so far. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)

Croatia, with Perisic and Rebic falling back have six playing at the back when Argentina are coming at the with the ball. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:44 pm (IST)

Almost immediately after Argentina have another good chance to hit the back of the net. Messi playing Salvio on the right wing, who runs through and swings it in for Aguero. The volley is blocked by the defender as Argentina settle for a corner. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:43 pm (IST)

Argentina controlling the pace of the game, even though Croatia have had the better chance on goal through Perisic till Acuna and Perez worked it well and stabbed it forward for Messi who made a run in to the box. Just beyond his reach on that occasion. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:41 pm (IST)

A brilliant piece of skill by Luka Modric in the midfield helps start of an attacking foray with Rakitic joining in. The ball is played out to the right where Tagliafico eventually deals with it and wins his side a free-kick. 

Jun 21, 2018 11:39 pm (IST)

Now Mandzukic is down on the deck after Croatia recover possession from Argentina. The South Americans are giving it back tackle for tackle and the big striker won't have it easy. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview:

Argentina are rallying around captain Lionel Messi as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash with Croatia here on Thursday. Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland.

It was a result that has renewed doubts about Argentina's ability to mount a sustained challenge at this World Cup, four years after they reached the final in Brazil. Another adverse outcome on Thursday and many may even start to consider the unthinkable -- that Argentina could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002. Legend Diego Maradona called the Iceland result a "disgrace" and warned coach Jorge Sampaoli he would not be able to return to Argentina with similar performances. Adding to the sense of disappointment, Messi's missed penalty was accompanied by 11 unsuccessful shots, the most in a World Cup game without return by a single player since Italy's Luigi Riva in 1970. Argentina's players however have been quick to close ranks around the Barcelona superstar. "We are all with him, he knows that he can count on the support of all of us more than ever," said Argentina striker Paulo Dybala. "We are here to help him every moment, and of course we will be at his side," Dybala added.

Defender Cristian Ansaldi meanwhile insisted Messi was in good spirits despite the Iceland setback. "We all know what Messi represents to our team and to our country," Ansaldi said. "Not only is he the best player in the world on the pitch, he is also best player off the field. He's in good shape and that's good for us." Despite the solitary point against Iceland, Argentina can take solace from a performance which saw them muster 26 shots and have 72 per cent possession against Iceland. Sampaoli is reportedly considering several changes for the game, including drafting in young forward Cristian Pavon for Angel Di Maria for more creativity up front. Similarly in midfield, Paris Saint-Germain's Giovani Lo Celso could start as Argentina seek more attacking options, possibly at the expense of Lucas Biglia. Their jobs would be to supply Messi and goalscorer against Iceland Sergio Aguero with the kind of service on which they would thrive in a potential 3-3-3-1 formation. Croatia may have secured a vital three points in their 2-0 win against Nigeria in their opening game, but their mood can hardly be described as euphoric.

They came into the tournament under a cloud, with captain Luka Modric charged with perjury in a corruption scandal which has rocked Croatian football. And striker Nikola Kalinic has left Russia due to a back injury, says coach Zlatko Dalic, but amid reports he refused to come on as a substitute after being left out of the starting line-up. Off-field problems for now though have not affected them and they are expected to field an unchanged team, which also includes Messi's Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic. The teams have met only once before in the World Cup, in 1998, when Argentina won 1-0 and were the only team that year to prevent Golden Boot winner Davor Suker from scoring. One other possible omen for Thursday; when Riva racked up his unwanted record in 1970, the Italian legend promptly scored two goals in his next match. Argentina will be hoping for the same from Messi.
