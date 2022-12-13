Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Latest Updates: Lionel Messi and Luka Modric Face-off; ARG v CRO

Live now
Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 23:27 IST
Doha
Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, came into the World Cup as one of the favourites but they face a big roadblock in the semi-final on Tuesday with 2018 runners-up Croatia, who proved too much for the other title contenders, Brazil.
The Croats stunned the tournament favourites in the quarter-finals with a vintage performance, after going a goal down in Read More
Lionel Messi attempts to guide Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years against the beaten finalists Croatia in 2018.
🇦🇷🇭🇷 Only one of these legends can progress to the #FIFAWorldCup Final…
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022
Here is how Croatia line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic
Croatia Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Introducing #Croatia starting lineup for the #FIFAWorldCup semifinals! 🤩 #ARGCRO #Qatar2022 #Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/xHABQ2aDju
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 13, 2022
Here is how Argentina line-up: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez
Argentina Formation: 4-4-2
Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)
Argentina and Croatia face off in the semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2022, competing for the prize of a place in the Final against France or Morocco.
After topping Group C, a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the last 16 and then saw off Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals, a tie they largely dominated but which ended 2-2 after extra time.
Croatia finished runners-up in Group F and owe their place in the semis to two penalty shoot out wins. First, they accounted for Japan in the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw, and they then repeated the trick against tournament favourites Brazil, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic excelling on both occasions.
The Argentines, looking for their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona’s 1986 team, have their work cut out.
Defenders Marcos Acuna, a starter, and Gonzalo Montiel are suspended because of bookings, limiting coach Lionel Scaloni’s options at the back.
Nicolas Tagliafico could come on to replace the former but it will be a less attacking formation, with wingback Acuna having added more spark to the team.
A question mark also hangs over veteran Angel Di Maria and his fitness, with the 34-year-old having largely been used as a substitute in the tournament despite recovering from injury.
Messi, at 35, playing likely his last World Cup, is desperate to land the one major title missing from his extensive collection but he is also carrying the weight of the nation on his shoulders.
When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will take place on December 14, Wednesday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Croatia be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs Croatia begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Croatia will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
