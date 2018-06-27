Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Score: Messi Helps Argentina Lead 1-0 at Half-time

26 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Saint Petersburg Stadium
Group Stage - Group D
Held by Iceland and humiliated by Croatia, Argentina's World Cup could already have been all but over, but Lionel Messi and the rest of Jorge Sampaoli's troubled squad have one final shot at redemption against Nigeria on Tuesday. Victory against the Africans, who Argentina have beaten in all four previous World Cup meetings, will secure qualification for the last 16 as long as Iceland don't shock already-qualified Croatia. Even if Iceland claim a first ever World Cup victory, Argentina could still progress on goal difference. However, bouncing back will take a huge improvement in performance and strength of character so far unseen from the two-time world champions in Russia. The Argentina federation were even moved on Saturday to confirm that Sampaoli would continue for the final group game among rumours of a rift between players and coach.
63% possession for Argentina as compared to 37% for Nigeria, been all one way traffic so far and Nigeria need to find a way to comeback into this one. Messi almost puts Higuain through there but Nigeria's goalkeeper comes ahead and shows great bravery to get a touch..he is also hurt in the process there
The pressure will certainly be on Lionel Messi and Co, however they have beaten Nigeria in the previous four meetings at World Cup, and they will be looking to continue with the same record here. Nigeria will be looking up to Mikel and Musa - both players with Premier League experience to deliver for them and guide them through to the Round of 16!
Facing a tidal wave of criticism for his team's performances and amid reports that senior members of his squad were longer willing to follow their coach, Sampaoli refused to dwell on the past."I can't clarify situations that don't exist. When we finished the last match I took responsibility for the loss," he said. "I am the coach so the next day I started to think about how we can win tomorrow as a team."Messi was marked out of the game in the 3-0 defeat by Croatia, touching the ball fewer times than Argentina's goalkeeper. Although Sampaoli did not reveal his line-up, he said he would change the team to get his talisman more involved."That match was complicated for Messi because the structure of the game didn't favour him," he said. "He didn't get a lot of balls from centre from midfield. We are going to try and improve that. Messi will touch the ball a lot more.
The South Americans were abject in their first two games in Russia, drawing with Iceland and being comprehensively beaten by Croatia to leave themselves teetering on the brink. However, Sampaoli said the world would see the real Argentina on Tuesday."Tomorrow Argentina will start its World Cup," he told reporters on Monday. "We have to take on board what happened to us, the point where we are now and we have to be aware tomorrow is the first of five matches that will take us to the final."Tomorrow we need to play the first of five finals." Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has had a nightmare tournament so far, in particular when he gave the ball away cheaply to allow Croatia to open the scoring in the second game and Sampaoli said he would not hesitate in dropping his experienced players.
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli denied reports of divisions between players and management in his squad and said they would finally get their World Cup campaign properly underway in their crucial Group D match against Nigeria on Tuesday. Argentina go into the game bottom of the standings and knowing they have to win to have any hope of advancing to the knockout rounds. Even victory could see them exit the tournament if Iceland beat Croatia by enough goals.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game, Argentina and Messi fans from all around the world will be watching with keen interest when Nigeria lock horns against La Albeciste in a virtual knockout. Argentina have to win this if they are to have any chance of keeping their World Cup hopes alive! Messi hasn't really performed till now and Argentina will be looking up to him for some inspiration here!
And his 31st birthday on Sunday only served to highlight how time is running out for Messi to win a major international tournament. Without the five-time World Player of the Year, though, it is highly unlikely Argentina would even have qualified. Messi salvaged a disastrous campaign under three different managers with a hat-trick away to Ecuador in the Albiceleste's final qualifier. In their hour of need, Argentina need Messi's best once more. "Leo is fine," insisted veteran midfielder Javier Mascherano, who knows Messi better than most having spent eight years as his club team-mate at Barcelona. "He is a human being who has his frustrations because things haven't worked out, but so are we all. Like it our not, we are the runners-up from the World Cup and we have to show it."
So far in Russia, Messi has been held scoreless. He missed a penalty among 11 unsuccessful shots on goal in a 1-1 draw with Iceland before failing to make any meaningful impact in an error-strewn Argentine display against Croatia. A month on from Messi's rescue mission in Ecuador, he sat out a friendly as Nigeria beat Argentina 4-2 back in November to highlight how reliant even a squad containing Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala remain on their number 10. "It is the most critical situation I have experienced, along with the Ecuador game," said Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia on Sunday. "But sometimes you have to cling to something." Argentina are clinging to the hope their captain bails them out again.
