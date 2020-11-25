Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60 Following Heart Attack, Tributes Pour in

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

Diego Maradona had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent brain surgery.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Renowned with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

Maradon had gone into drug rehab on several occasions. When he quit cocaine, he binged instead on drink, cigars and food and ended up in hospital in 2007.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.

Maradona had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.