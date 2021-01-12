News18 Logo

Arizona Loses Baker For The Season With Broken Wrist
1-MIN READ

Arizona Loses Baker For The Season With Broken Wrist

Arizona junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a broken wrist.

TUCSON, Ariz.: Arizona junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a broken wrist.

Wildcats coach Sean Miller said during his radio show on Monday that X-rays showed a broken bone in Baker’s wrist.

Baker was injured in the first half of Saturday’s loss to UCLA and did not play in the second half. The 6-foot-5 guard was Arizona’s second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game in his second season since transferring from Kentucky.

Baker scored 33 points in a win over Northern Arizona and had 29 points three games later against Stanford. He had been struggling of late, shooting a combined 4 for 24 in three games before the Wildcats faced UCLA.

Arizona has lost two straight after opening the season 9-1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25


