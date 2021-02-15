Arizona St. Survives Frantic Finish In Win Over Oregon St.

TEMPE, Ariz.: Despite an off-shooting night, Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish on Sunday night.

Martin’s go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc; part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws.

Martin and Holland Woods each sank a pair of foul shots in a 13-second span to seal the win for Arizona State (7-9, 4-6 Pac-12 Conference).

Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson made the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left to bring the Beavers within 73-71. Rodrigue Andela secured the offensive rebound and threw it out to Thompson, but a heads-up steal by Jalen House forced a tie-up between Woods and Thompson and the possession arrow favored Arizona State. Woods sank a pair of fouls shots with five seconds to go.

With the win, head coach Bobby Hurley hit the century mark in victories as the Sun Devils’ coach. Hurley is 100-78 in six seasons at ASU.

The win was the Sun Devils’ 12th straight at home against Oregon State (10-10, 6-8). Thompson led Oregon State with 18 points.

Oregon State returns home to face Utah on Thursday. The Sun Devils next head to Los Angeles to face 20th-ranked Southern California on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25