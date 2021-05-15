Arjan Bhullar Becomes First Indian-origin Fighter to Win Top-level MMA Title

Arjan Bhullar has become the first Indian-origin fighter to win a world title in a top-level MMA promotion after he beat Brandon Vera to become the heavyweight world champion at the Singapore-based One Championship.

At One: Dangal, Bhullar knocked out One heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in the second round and the Filipino-American’s five-year championship-winning run.

Bhullar produced a dominating performance in the second round

“It’s the first time in my entire career that I felt gassed in the first round,” Vera said in the postmatch interview. “I’m in shape, we’ve been training, we’ve been working with the best people in the world. This is new for me.”

A former wrestler, Bhullar had won the Commonwealth games gold medal in New Delhi back in 2010 and in 2012 in London he became the first Indian-origin freestyle wrestler to represent Canada at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the women’s atomweight category, Ritu Phogat succumbed to her first defeat of her MMA career as she went down to the unheralded Bi Nguyen on a split decision after three close rounds.

After the match, Ritu took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the contest. “Didn’t thought I lost the match but respect the decision…Am blessed after getting a huge support of you guys around my country and around the world after today’s match… thank you everyone…Win and loss is part of game next time will work hard more..God bless all..stay safe," she wrote

Didn’t thought I lost the match but respect the decision…Am blessed after getting a huge support of you guys around my country and around the world after today’s match… thankyou everyone…Win and loss is part of game next time will work hard more..God bless all..stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cddqkPF9c3— Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) May 15, 2021

As a result of this defeat, Ritu is now out of the eight fighter Grand Prix for the ONE Atomweight title which is scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here