Arjun Bhati Wins Junior World Golf Championship
Arjun Bhati aged just 14 years, beat out 637 players from 40 counties, to win the Junior World Golf Championship.
Arjun Bhati won the Junior World Golf Championship (Photo by special arrangement)
Palm Desert: Fourteen-year-old Arjun Bhati represented India at the FCG CALLAWAY Junior World Golf Championship and bagged the first position against Taiwan's Jeremy Chen during the three-day final match in Palm Desert, CA.
Out of the 637 players from 40 counties that participated in the tournament, Arjun secured the first position for India. He scored a total of 199 strokes followed by Chen and New Zealand's Joshua Bai at second and third position with 202 and 207 strokes respectively.
Arjun went from a second-place to five shots back entering the third round to a three-stroke victory in the boys 13-14 age division. With his closing 199, he finished at 17-under-par for three rounds. Arjun also played the best score from 13-18 age category. This has also been Arjun's best score until now.
"I gave my best and played my game as I wanted to win this championship for my country. I want to be the No. 1 golfer in the world. My aim is to win Olympic gold for India," he said.
