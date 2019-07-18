Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Arjun Bhati Wins Junior World Golf Championship

Arjun Bhati aged just 14 years, beat out 637 players from 40 counties, to win the Junior World Golf Championship.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arjun Bhati Wins Junior World Golf Championship
Arjun Bhati won the Junior World Golf Championship (Photo by special arrangement)
Loading...

Palm Desert: Fourteen-year-old Arjun Bhati represented India at the FCG CALLAWAY Junior World Golf Championship and bagged the first position against Taiwan's Jeremy Chen during the three-day final match in Palm Desert, CA.

Out of the 637 players from 40 counties that participated in the tournament, Arjun secured the first position for India. He scored a total of 199 strokes followed by Chen and New Zealand's Joshua Bai at second and third position with 202 and 207 strokes respectively.

Arjun went from a second-place to five shots back entering the third round to a three-stroke victory in the boys 13-14 age division. With his closing 199, he finished at 17-under-par for three rounds. Arjun also played the best score from 13-18 age category. This has also been Arjun's best score until now.

"I gave my best and played my game as I wanted to win this championship for my country. I want to be the No. 1 golfer in the world. My aim is to win Olympic gold for India," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram