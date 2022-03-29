Arjun Erigaisi Wins Delhi International Chess Title

Grandmaster and national champion Arjun Erigaisi came up with yet another inspired effort and crashed through the defences of Karthik Venkataraman to win the 19th Delhi International open chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Starting the day in a five-way lead and having the best tie-break, Arjun left nothing to chance as he went for an offensive right from the word go in a Sicilian Najdorf game as white, and even though Karthik posed some challenge in the middle game, the young national champion romped home easily with some finely crafted manoeuvres.

Arjun got Rs 4 lakh rupees as the winner’s purse plus a glittering trophy and looks like a sure-shot selection for the main team in the forthcoming Chess Olympiad at Chennai as he scaled past 2675 in live Elo ratings.

Earlier this month the young man had won the National Championship at Kanpur quite easily and that means his winnings this month are Rs 10 lakh in all.

D Gukesh, who had also fought tooth and nail with Arjun in the national championship, defeated last event’s winner Abhijeet Gupta from a level endgame to finish second. The Nimzo Indian by Gukesh as black led to a level endgame but Abhijeet took unwarranted risks leading to his downfall.

It was almost the repeat of last round of the national championship when Abhijeet had a similar fate out of the same opening against Gukesh.

Harsha Bharthakoti finished third on tie-break defeating S P Sethuraman, who played black. For the record, Arjun, Gukesh and Harsh all ended up on 8.5 points out of a possible 10.

The caravan now moves to Ahmedabad for the final installment of the three international events planned in India after a two-year gap.

The Delhi Open next year will be a much bigger event in several categories with Rs 1.25 crore as prize money, an announcement made by All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary and Delhi Association president Bharat Singh Chauhan on the opening day of this event.

Important results of final round: Abhijeet Gupta (7.5) lost to D Gukesh (8.5); S P Sethuraman (7.5) lost to Harsha Bharathakoti (8.5); Erigaisi Arjun (8.5) beat Karthik Venkataraman (7); Gusain Himal (7.5) drew with M R Lalith Babu (7.5); Tahbaz Arash (7) lost to Nigmatov Ortik (8); P Iniyan (7) drew with Neelash Saha (7.5); Shahil Dey (6.5) lost to Delgado Ramirez Neuris (7.5); Divya Deshmukh (6.5) lost to R R Laxman (7.5); S Nitin (6.5) lost to Rohith Krishna (7.5); Aradhya Garg (6.5) lost to Gholami Orimi Mahdi (7.5).

The top 10: 1-3: Erigaisi Arjun, D Gukesh, Harsha Bharathakoti (8.5 each); 4. Nigmatov Ortik (8); 5-10: S P Sethuraman, Delgado Ramirez Neuris, M R Lalith Babu, Abhijeet Gupta, Neelash Saha, Gholami Orimi Mahdi (7.5 each).

