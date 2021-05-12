sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Arjuna Winning Table Tennis Player V Chandrasekhar Dies due to Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Arjuna Winning Table Tennis Player V Chandrasekhar Dies due to Covid-19

V Chandrasekhar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

V Chandrasekhar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

V Chandrasekhar, a three-time national champion and Arjuna award-winning table tennis player, died aged 64 due to Covid-19 related complications.

Arjuna award-winning former India table tennis player V Chandrasekhar died at a private hospital here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications, family sources said.

He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Chandra, as he was popularly known, was a three-time national champion.

The Chennai-born player, who had reached the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in 1982, was also a successful coach.

RELATED NEWS

His playing career was cut short in 1984 following a botched knee surgery at a hospital here which led to him losing mobility, speech and vision. He fought back to recover and served the game as a coach.

He also fought a legal battle against the hospital and got a verdict in his favour.

Current Indian paddler G Sathiyan was among his trainees.

The table tennis fraternity in Chennai condoled his death, saying that the sport had lost a legend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 12, 2021, 12:21 IST