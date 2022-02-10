Armand Duplantis Falls Short on New Pole-vault World Record Attempt

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis dominated an indoor pole-vault competition Wednesday winning with an effort of 6.04m but failed to improve on his own world record of 6.18m. “I’m pleased with the win but a bit annoyed at not being able to beat the record," the 22-year-old said after the event in Uppsala. “I was quite nervous," admitted the Tokyo Olympic champion. “It was a home competition and I had to win it, so I was delighted to do so for everyone in Uppsala."

Duplantis finished ahead of Americans, Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot who both recorded 5.92m.

The charismatic Swede, who set the world record of 6.18m in February 2020, attempted 6.19m three times but failed to improve the mark just as he had done in Berlin last week.

“The competition was superb, I am very grateful to all those who are here. I missed the fans."

As well as trying to beat the world record, Duplantis is targeting the world title in Eugene in the United States later this year.

The world championship is the only major trophy he has yet to win.

