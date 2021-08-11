Army chief General M.M. Naravane Greets Neeraj Chopra, Hails His Parents

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning India’s first gold medal in a track and field event at the Olympics in Tokyo, was greeted by Indian Army chief General M.M. Naravane after he came to the South Block at Raisina Hill on Tuesday.

The Haryana athlete, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, visited the South Block a day after landing in Delhi from Tokyo, where he scripted history last Saturday.

Naravane also met Chopra’s family members who came along with him.

The Army said in a tweet: “General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020."

“General MM Naravane #COAS also congratulated the family members of Subedar Neeraj Chopra on his stupendous performance," the Army said.

The force also shared photos of Chopra and his family members meeting Naravane on social media.

Chopra was enrolled in 4 Rajputana Rifles as a direct entry Naib Subedar on May 15, 2016. After joining the Indian Army, he was selected for training in the Mission Olympics Wing and Army Sports Institute, Pune.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, the Colonel of Rajputana Rifles, also felicitated Chopra and wrestler Deepak Punia, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a tweet, Dhillon said: “Olympians of Rajputana Rifles/Indian Army, Sub Neeraj Chopra 4 RAJ RIF (Gold Medal) and Sub Deepak Punia 19 RAJ RIF (Semifinalist) were felicitated by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Colonel of Rajputana Rifles. They were presented a cheque of Rs 6 lakh & Rs 4.55 lakh, respectively."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here