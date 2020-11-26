News18 Logo

Army Defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32

WEST POINT, N.Y.: Josh Caldwell had 12 points and seven rebounds as Army rolled past Merchant Marine Academy 93-32 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

The Black Knights have won all 16 meetings with Merchant Marine. The game was closed to spectators.

Chris Mann had 14 points for Army (1-0). Kwabena Davis added 11 points. Nick Finke had seven rebounds.

Bryce Bristow had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mariners. James Walsh added six rebounds.

