News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Football
1-MIN READ

ARS vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa

ARS vs AVL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ARS vs AVL Dream11 Best Picks / ARS vs AVL Dream11 Captain / ARS vs AVL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

Arsenal will look for their consecutive win when they welcome Aston Villa on Monday, November 8, in the scheduled Premier League 2020-21 game. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium. In the previous fixture, Arsenal managed to keep a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Manchester United. Currently, they are on the 9th slot on the league standings with 12 points in their kitty from seven outings.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, faced yet another defeat in the leage game. This time it was against Southampton. After full-time, the scoreboard read Astov Villa 3-4 Southampton. The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa match will commence at 12:45 am (IST). Now, in Premier League table, Aston Villa are 8th with 12 points from six outings.

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers and forward Nelson are expected to miss the game due to respective knee injuries. Whereas, defender Mari and forward Martinelli are on the injury bench due to ankle and knee injuries.

On the other side, Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet is expected to feature in playing XI.

ARS vs AVL  Premier League Dream11 Team, Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Captain: Aubameyang

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Vice-Captain: Saka

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Goalkeeper: Leno

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Defenders: Partey, Saka, Barkley;

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Midfielders: Thomas, Barnes, Mendy

Premier League ARS vs AVL Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Aston Villa Strikers: Grealish, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League 2020-21 Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...