ARS vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Problems continue to pile for Mike Arteta as Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of their high-voltage clash against Chelsea in the Boxing Day Premier League match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will monitor the fitness of Ben Chilwell and Reece James ahead of the Emirates Stadium encounter. A late fitness test will be handed to both these full-backs.

Frank Lampard has already confirmed that Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech will not take part in the match against Arsenal.

If the current form is anything to go by, Chelsea go into this match as clear favourites and there will be more pressure heaped on Arteta and Arsenal. The challenge becomes steeper if Aubemeyang is not fit enough to take the field in this game.

Arsenal have beaten Chelsea 78 times, while they have lost only 65 times to the Blues. There have been a total of 58 games have ended in draws between these two sides.

